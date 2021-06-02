HELENA, Mont. - A victim reported her fiancé had assaulted her and that at one point he picked her up and slammed her on the ground.

Court documents say that on May 28 around 10:27 pm a deputy was dispatched to the 3000 block of Montana Ave. to talk with a woman, identified as the victim.

The victim told dispatch she was assaulted by her fiancé, Alfredo Hernandez in the area of York Rd. and Devil’s Elbow Campground.

According to the woman, Hernandez bit her on the cheek while she was in the car with him.

When the victim got out of the car, Hernandez also got out and chased her before picking her up and slamming her to the ground.

The victim said she was injured on her right temple as well as on her right shoulder/neck area.

While the victim was on the ground, Hernandez reportedly got on top of her and squeezed both sides of her neck/shoulder. The victim said she was in fear for her life.

Documents say the deputy saw the victim was shaking and had been weeping during part of his investigation with her.

The deputy located Hernandez who stated he was unsure of why the deputy had to speak with him.

Hernandez reportedly said he was dropped off at a gas station by the victim who left him there and did not have a reason as to why she would leave him.

Hernandez admitted to being in the area of Devil’s Elbow Campground but said he only had a verbal argument with the victim and would not give any further information regarding the incident.

The deputy placed Hernandez under arrest for partner or family member assault and transported him to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

While on the booking floor, Hernandez reportedly stated the victim punched him but not provide the deputy any more information.

Documents note a review of Hernandez’s criminal history showed two prior convictions of domestic violence and that he has a pending partner or family member assault charge where the victim is also his fiancée.

Alfredo Hernandez is accused of partner or family member assault, third or subsequent offense.