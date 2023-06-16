HELENA, Mont. - The Vietnam war was a long conflict that pitted the government of North Vietnam against South Vietnam and it's ally, the United States; with almost 2.7 Americans serving in the war.
One of those men that served is James Gildea, a flight engineer on some of the first chinook helicopters that flew in Vietnam when he was younger.
"You can hear these things coming from a mile away," said Gildea.
Gildea served from 1965 to 1967.
"I was drafted... and I was totally shocked because at the time, in 1965, they weren't drafting married men. And if you had a child, they weren't drafting anybody with a child. I was married and I had a child on the way... But that particular day that I showed up, they took everybody. They took a gentleman that had a broken leg on crutches.," said Gildea.
While he went through basic training and was in the military, they couldn't send him anywhere until his child was born.
"Two-days after my child was born, I had orders to go to Vietnam," said Gildea.
And that's where he went... spending about a year working on helicopters.
"I fell off a helicopter when I was doing some maintenance on it from the top of the back pylon, I got 18 stitches. The government, to this day, still doesn't have any record of me being in a hospital in Vietnam," said Gildea.
This month, Gildea had the chance to go to the Montana National Guard and tour Chinook helicopters and how they look today.
"What I flew in in Vietnam, compared to what they have now, the technology is so much better. So much. The ones we flew in Vietnam were the basic first ones out ever. They were just a basic helicopter and the ones you have now have to do a whole mess of different things all by themselves," said Gildea.
He shared stories with pilots and other crew members at the Montana National Guard and says it's an experience he'll never forget.
