HELENA, Mont. - People are being warned about virtual kidnapping scams and their variations that are reportedly targeting families in western Montana.
The FBI Salt Lake City Division reported they recently received reports of victims getting calls from scammers claiming to have kidnapped their loved one, and threatening to harm them unless a ransom is paid.
According to the FBI, nobody is physically kidnapped in the schemes, and many of the calls originate in Mexico.
A recent case involved a scammer convincing a Kalispell man that his son was in danger, and the victim was scammed out of thousands of dollars.
Criminals in another case targeted a woman whose daughter was reported missing earlier in the year.
The scammers reportedly used phishing techniques and information from social media to try and convince the woman that the teen was in immediate danger and that a ransom is paid for her safe return.
The woman did not pay the ransom.
The FBI says the extortion schemes typically involve an individual or criminal organization who contacts a victim via telephone and demands payment for the return of a “kidnapped” family member or friend.
No actual kidnapping has happened, however, the callers use co-conspirators to convince their victims of the legitimacy of the threat.
In 2020, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reported extortion scams had the third-highest victim count in the U.S., behind phishing scams and non-payment/non-delivery scams.
Even then, the FBI says they believe most virtual kidnappings for ransom remain unreported.
Montana reportedly had 186 victims of extortion with losses totaling $413,176.
The following are some tips from the FBI on how to avoid becoming a victim of this extortion scheme, look for the following possible indicators:
- Calls are usually made from an outside area code
- May involve multiple phone calls
- Calls do not come from the kidnapped victim’s phone
- Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone
- Callers prevent you from calling or locating the “kidnapped” victim
- Ransom money is only accepted via wire transfer service
If you receive a phone call from someone who demands payment of a ransom for a kidnapped victim, the following should be considered:
- Stay calm.
- Try to slow the situation down.
- Avoid sharing information about you or your family during the call.
- Request to speak to the victim directly. Ask, “How do I know my loved one is ok?”
- Request the kidnapped victim call back from his/her cell phone
- Listen carefully to the voice of the kidnapped victim if they speak, and ask questions only they would know.
- If they don’t let you speak to the victim, ask them to describe the victim or describe the vehicle they drive, if applicable.
- While staying on the line with alleged kidnappers, try to call the alleged kidnap victim from another phone.
- Attempt to text or contact the victim via social media.
- Attempt to physically locate the victim.
- To buy time, repeat the caller’s request and tell them you are writing down the demand, or tell the caller you need time to get things moving.
- Don’t directly challenge or argue with the caller. Keep your voice low and steady
If you have any information about these fraud schemes, you are encouraged to contact the Salt Lake City FBI at 801-579-1400.