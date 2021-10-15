Voluntary recall announced for Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal
HELENA, Mont. - A voluntary recall has been announced for a rice cereal for infants and babies.
Maple Island Inc. issued the recall for Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal which was distributed nationally through Walmart stores and online.
According to the Department of Public Health and Human Services, the recall is a result of a routine sampling program by the FDA which found that a sample from three production lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.
No illnesses related to the product lots have been reported to date and no other production lots or Parent’s Choice products are affected by this recall.
Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021. Product lot and date numbers can be found on the back of the packaging in the bottom left corner.
The specific recalled products include:
- Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal, 8 oz, lot # 21083, date June 24, 2022
- Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal, 8 oz, lot # 21084, date June 25, 2022
- Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal, 8 oz, lot # 21242, date Nov. 30, 2022
Efforts to remove the product from Walmart stores have taken place, however, the DPHHS says it is important to check your kitchen cupboards for this product.