HELENA, Mont. - Some volunteer opportunities are available for anyone who would like to support the horses rescued by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

If you would like to volunteer and help, you are asked to sign up online here.

Volunteers are needed to help accept donations at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds during donation times as well as to help feed and water the horses every morning at 7:00 am evening at 7:00 pm.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office says volunteers will have access to an air-conditioned trailer, lots of water, a tent for cover from the sun, and guidance and support from the Sheriff's Office and DES staff.

Article updated at 12:16 pm with volunteer information from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Previous coverage:

HELENA, Mont. - Several horses were seized from a Montana ranch after law enforcement believed they were belong neglected and now donations are needed to take care of them.

An update from law enforcement says donations for the horses will continue to be accepted at the fairgrounds, but only until 8:00 pm Thursday night and on Friday, June 4 from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Donations will not be able to be accepted over the weekend.

Starting next week, donations will be accepted Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

If you cannot make it during the donation times or if you have a large load you need assistance with you are asked to call 406-763-6626.

If you wish to donate money for hay, you are asked to please call 447-8204 and ask for Tammy.

Donations of grass, alfalfa, or a mix are still needed, and round or square bales will be accepted as well.

Additionally, panels are needed to use for the next several months.

You are asked to call 406-763-6626 to coordinate. Lewis and Clark County say they need to know what type you have, how many, and size and then they will provide instructions for delivery.

Donated panels will be given back, but the county will need them for an indefinite amount of time.