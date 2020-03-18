HELENA- The Salvation Army is coordinating weekend meal distribution to students while schools are closed, and they are looking for volunteers to help out.
During the closure, meals that are usually distributed at local schools on Fridays will be delivered directly to homes.
About 75 volunteers are needed throughout the day Friday, March 20 to help with delivering Kids Food Packs to the about 1,200 students in Helena area school districts according to the Salvation Army.
Several organizations are working together to make the project happen as well, including United Way, American Red Cross, Rocky Mountain Development Council and area school districts.
“Our local families depend on these meals to help stretch their groceries through the weekend,” said Major Phil Smith, director of The Salvation Army in Helena. “While schools are closed, The Salvation Army will lend its building to coordinate and distribute the meals.”
If you are interested in volunteering, you can call Joe Wojton at The Salvation Army for information and registration at 406-442-8244.