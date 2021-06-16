HELENA, Mont. - Volunteers are still needed to help with the horses rescued by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office (LCCSO).

According to the sheriff’s office, volunteer shifts are available through July 4. With changing availability, shifts may open up as people cancel or swap dates the LCCSO said.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to need volunteers for the foreseeable future – this is a marathon, not a sprint!” LCCSO wrote.

You can access the shifts through July 4 online here. Volunteer opportunities for July and August can be accessed here.

In addition to volunteers, donations are still being accepted at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds every Thursday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

If you have questions or need other accommodations, you are asked to please call (406) 668-1091 and leave a message for the donations coordinator.

Those with large loads of hay, or hay that is currently covered are asked to call before going to the fairgrounds so they can make sure there is space available.

Financial donations to help care for the horses can be given through Opportunity Bank in person at any branch or through Venmo here.

At this time, the sheriff’s office says there is an ongoing criminal case, and the horses are considered evidence, so they will be in the custody of the sheriff’s office for the time being.