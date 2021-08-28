Wake the Giant Music Festival raises money for West Mont program

HELENA, Mont.- The Wake the Giant Music Festival is in West-Mont Saturday, August 28, with proceeds being donated to a "noble cause".
Saturday’s event serves one main purpose, to raise funds for West-Mont to be able to continue to provide jobs, housing, and more to over 100 developmentally disabled adults. I caught up with one staff member who told me just how long this has been in the works.
"It's been an idea that we've toyed with for several years, the president and I have talked about doing something like this. We just thought it would be a real fun and different fundraiser. So, it's been fun to see this actually come to fruition," said Robin Farrell.
As ticket sales quickly surpass their expectations, even for a first-year event, along with local restaurants and businesses agreeing to be a part by providing food and drink options, and extra hands, the office staff is so happy to finally see the perfect fundraiser come together, however, their client's excitement for today may have them beat.
"They have been on board; they have been so excited about this now for eight months, that's all they've talked about. They come to work and talk back and forth about the day the festival is coming, so they are excited about it. It'll be something they talk about for weeks, and weeks, and weeks, so in their lives that's important.
West-Mont does so much for the disabled community offering them so many opportunities that are not offered many other places. You can find their website here.