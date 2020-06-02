HELENA- A Washington man who admitted to supplying narcotics to be distributed in Montana has been sentenced to prison.
Hugo Yanez, 38, of Everett, Washington plead guilty in October to conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth.
According to the Department of Justice’s release, the prosecution said in court documents that during an interview with law enforcement in 2019, Yanez said he and a co-defendant, Breanne Bame, moved into the residence of a third co-defendant, Tavia Dion Blume.
Yanez admitted to supplying narcotics for Blume to distribute on four trips to Montana.
A vehicle driven by Blume and occupied by a fourth co-defendant, Kyle Douglas Alverson, was stopped by Montana Highway Patrol in December of 2018.
Officers found firearms, ammunition and about 1.5 pounds of meth and U.S. currency during a search of the car.
The Department of Justice says Blume was sentenced to 14 years in prison, while Alverson was sentenced to 14 years and 11 months in prison for their convictions in the case. Bame was sentenced to 97 months for her conviction in the case.
Hugo Yanez has been sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison and five years of supervised release.