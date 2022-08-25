water faucet water restriction vault image

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. - Water restrictions are in place in White Sulphur Springs due to an unknown issue with a well.

The Meagher County Sheriff’s Office announced the water restrictions Thursday morning.

To conserve drinking water, watering is not allowed at this time.

