The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Pondera County in north central Montana...
Northwestern Teton County in north central Montana...
Northwestern Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana...
* Until 800 PM MDT.
* At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by training thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Heart Butte and Dupuyer.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west
central Montana, including the following areas, in central
Montana, Cascade and Meagher. In north central Montana, Eastern
Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Northern Rocky Mountain
Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Toole. In southwest
Montana, Broadwater and Jefferson. In west central Montana,
Central and Southern Lewis and Clark.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Additionally, rockslides are possible in steep terrain due to the
expected heavy rainfall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Lewis and
Clark and northwestern Jefferson Counties through 545 PM MDT...
At 509 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles east of Deer Lodge, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Rimini, Corbin and Wickes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
