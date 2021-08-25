HELENA, Mont. - Water use restrictions in Helena have ended, effective immediately.
The City of Helena says recent rainfall and cool temperatures have stabilized the mountain reservoirs that supply water to the city, allowing for the restrictions to be lifted.
“The City would like to thank the community for chipping in to help reduce water consumption,” says Helena Public Works Director, Ryan Leland. “This summer tested our water treatment system at levels we haven’t seen before. We are thankful our residents answered the call. It also shows that in order to adequately prepare for the future, we must invest in our systems to increase efficiency and capacity.”
Water restrictions were initially implemented on July 1 due to concerns about the low reservoir levels and abnormally high demand on the treated water system.
Since the Stage III restrictions were implemented, the community saw water use stabilize throughout July.