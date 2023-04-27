HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) announced watercraft inspection stations across the state are now open, save for Eureka.
If you are transporting any type of boat, including canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and rafts, you are required to stop at all inspection stations you encounter.
“Watercraft inspection stations are Montana’s first line of defense to prevent the movement of AIS, which can have devastating impacts on Montana waterways,” FWP said.
So far this year, more than 2,400 watercraft have been inspected, and 13 were found to be transporting invasive mussels.
One boat intercepted at the Wibaux inspection station had been purchased at auction in Wisconsin and was being transported to Idaho. Inspectors performed a decontamination, locked the boat to the trailer and notified Idaho to follow up.
FWP says boat owners should ensure their watercraft, trailers and gear are clean, drained and dry before transporting and need to be aware of Montana’s inspection rules:
- All watercraft coming into Montana from out of state must be inspected prior to launching.
- All watercraft traveling west across the Continental Divide into the Columbia River Basin must be inspected prior to launching.
- Anyone transporting watercraft must stop at all open watercraft inspection stations they encounter.
- And all boaters are reminded to always clean drain and dry their boat, live wells, anchors, boots and gear when leaving the water.
