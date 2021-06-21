WB lanes to close near Lyndale Ave and Benton Ave intersection due to water main work

HELENA, Mont. - Westbound lanes on Lyndale Avenue near the Benton Avenue intersection will close for water main work in Helena over the weekend of June 25 through 26, according to the City of Helena.

The City of Helena wrote in a release the project will shut down both westbound Lyndale Avenue lanes from North Last Chance Gulch to Park Avenue beginning Friday at 6 a.m. Crews are expecting to finish and reopen the lanes by Sunday at 6 a.m.

According to the release, the rest of the project is expected to go on through mid-August, and further Lyndale Avenue traffic interruption is expected to happen July 9 through the first week of August.