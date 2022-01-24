HELENA, Mont. - Temperatures were in the 10s across northeastern Montana, with 20s and low 30s across the rest of the state, bringing with it the likely promise of snowfall. Add to it a wind chill advisory for the northeastern corner of the state that is expected to drop the temps up to -30 F below zero and the quickly following high pressure system bringing above normal temperatures after, and you've got a recipe for ice jams.
Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) would like to remind residents to be observant and prepared for flooding conditions. as cold temperatures increase the threat of ice jam flooding.
Ice jams and subsequent flooding are common this time of year when temperatures fluctuate and drop below freezing, explained Katherine Chase, Surface Water Specialist with the US Geological Survey, in the release from DNRC. Ice jams occur when a river freezes, blocking the channel and causing flooding upstream.
“Waterways blocked by ice jams can cause rapid flooding, leaving home and landowners with little warning to evacuate,” said Traci Sears, the Montana National Flood Insurance Program Coordinator with the DNRC. “Winter recreators should also be aware that fishing accesses, roads, and hiking trails can be closed or threatened by rising waters.”
Historical data from the US Corps of Engineers shows that in Montana, nearly 80 percent ice jams take place between January and March, with an impressive 40 percent of those occurring in March alone. The most ice jams ever recorded in Montana in a single season was 154 in 1996. These records are available to the public at the US Corps of Engineers’ Ice Jam Database.
The DNRC warns it is never safe to walk on a frozen river or ice jam. Thermal currents in rivers are unpredictable, and ice can become unstable in an instant, plunging you into the rapids beneath. It is imperative caregivers keep a close eye on children and pets, too.
In the release, Sears encourages residents living near a river or stream to have a flood evacuation plan and consider the following steps:
- Purchase flood insurance. In most cases flood insurance must be purchased 30 days before a flooding event.
- Keep extra drinking water on hand. Flooding can compromise local water systems.
- Shovel or plow snow away from homes and structures.
- Be ready to transport valuables or, where practical, elevate them.
Flooding risk also increases during breakup when the weather starts to warm and ice jams begin to melt and move, getting trapped at structures, bends, or narrower reaches of the river. The sudden breakup of ice jams can cause flash floods as the released water and ice cascade downstream.
You can learn more about floodplain management and the resources available to assist with floodplain management in Montana on the DNRC site.
The Montana All-Hazards Weather Monitor web site offers up-to-date information on stream flows and potential flood conditions.
To learn more about the National Flood Insurance Program, visit this site.
