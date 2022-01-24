Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Periods of light snow. Additional snow accumulations up to an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads and areas of poor visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while driving. &&