HELENA, Mont. - Reports of West Nile virus (WNV) are increasing throughout Montana this week, state and local health officials said Thursday.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) is reporting three human cases of WNV identified in Dawson, Rosebud and Yellowstone counties.

The three cases range in people aged from their late 30s to early 70s, one is a man and the other two are women, according to a release from DPHHS.

In addition, there were two cases of horses diagnosed with WNV in Hill and Pondera counties this week.

DPHHS said in the release WNV was found in mosquito pools in Glacier, Lewis and Clark and Toole counties, and earlier this summer in Blaine, Hill and Phillips counties.

Humans and horses may become infected with WNV from an infected Culex mosquito, according to DPHHS's release. Heightened danger of humans and horses transmitting WNV is expected to last through October, or whenever mosquito season remains active in Montana.

“With West Nile virus activity occurring in so many areas of the state right now, the best thing you can do to prevent infections is to protect yourself from mosquito bites,” DPHHS Vectorborne Disease Epidemiologist Devon Cozart said in the release.

Health experts say preventing mosquito bites is essential while outside during summer and during dusk and dawn, a high feeding time for female Culex mosquitos.

Most people infected with WNV do not have symptoms; however, DPHHS said in the release one in five people show mild illness causing headache, rash, body aches, joint pains, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea. Fatigue and body aches may continue for months after WNV infection.

WNV infections in one in 150 cases leads to neuroinvasive WNV, which may cause serious neurological symptoms including disorientation, stupor, coma, paralysis, vision loss, and convulsions, according to DPHHS's release.

WNV may be deadly or cause long-term neurological problems in both humans and horses.

“All three human WNV cases reported this year were hospitalized, which shows just how serious this disease can be,” Cozart said in DPHHS's release. “If you are concerned you have a West Nile virus infection, please see your doctor.”

There is no vaccine, treatment or specific medication for WNV in humans other than supportive care, but there is a vaccine for horses.

DPHHS said in the release the vaccine is given in early spring to give prime defense during mosquito season.

"Horses cannot transmit the disease to people, but because of the severity of the disease in horses, the vaccine is a recommended core vaccine and should be given annually. Montanans are encouraged to contact their local veterinarian for questions about horses and WNV," DPHHS's release said.

Health experts recommend people empty standing water near their homes at least once weekly--mosquitos carrying WNV do not typically go farther than one mile from their breeding grounds.

Screen may go over the openings of items such as rain barrels to make it harder for mosquitoes to go in.

DPHHS recommends the following '4-D' tips in its release for preventing mosquito bites:

DEET: Use insect repellent containing effective ingredients such as DEET or picaridin. To verify the effectiveness of insect repellent, go to the EPA’s website: https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents Drain: Drain standing water around the house to prevent mosquito breeding. Dawn/Dusk: Mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk. Stay inside or take extra precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times. If doors or windows are left open in the summer, make sure they’re fitted with a screen to keep mosquitos out of the house. Dress: When possible, wear long sleeved shirts and pants to protect against bites.