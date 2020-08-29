West Valley Fire holding benefit for Sgt. Alex Betz

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS, FOLLOWED BY A WIND SHIFT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON. A WIND SHIFT TO THE NORTH THIS EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH IN THE AFTERNOON. WINDS SHIFTING FROM THE WEST TO THE NORTH THIS EVENING. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 11 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&