HELENA - The Montana Wildlife Federation (MWF) awarded the Western Bear Foundation (WBF) in grants for coming up with solutions in reducing bear conflicts by the Lake Francis Campground near Vailer.
According to the release from MWF, they recently launched the grant program in support of organizations preserving and improving outdoor environment, and WBF is among the first to receive their grant.
Valier locals becoming more worried over recent bear happenings in the campground near town, according to MWF.
MWF says WBF left six 96-gallon Kodak bear-resistant trash bins around the campsite in effort to reduce bear problems. According to MWF, garbage collectors can deposit the trash without having to get out of their vehicle.
“Bear proof garbage cans will help prevent grizzly bears from using the campground which is within Valier town limits,” WBF President Joe Kondelis said in the release. “Additionally, the visibility of such receptacles will promote bear aware behaviors and actions in the town community. Keeping bears away from town and showing that agencies and organizations are working hard to keep people safe will aid in building tolerance for the grizzly bear population in the area.”