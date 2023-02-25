HELENA, Mont. - It's been nearly two decades since a major housing development was approved inside the Helena city limits, and Sussex Construction hopes to change that with a development known as Westside Woods that is meant to add 179 homes.

The Helena and Lewis and Clark County Joint Planning Board recently passed a recommendation to the Helena City Commission to approve the preliminary proposal.

Westside Woods was first proposed in January of 2022 but was shut down by the city commission when certain requests were not met in the proposal.

The current land being eyed for the development does not currently lie within city limits, and the city commission tabled a resolution to annex the land the first time around.

Housing is a need across the country and Helena is no different. But with a median home price over $499,000, it is tough to get people into housing as Helena has a median income of just over $60,000 annually, but there is a lot of work to do.

The final approval is dependent on certain conditions being met, such as requiring sidewalks, curbs, gutters being built out for portions of the project.