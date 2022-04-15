HELENA– Governor Gianforte in the last 2021 legislation passed the “TEACH” (Tomorrow’s Educators Are Coming Home) Act, which will incentivize rural school districts to increase teacher wages throughout the state.

Yet, there has been some confusion for educators about what this bill set into law actually means for the next school year and if they qualify for their teaching salary to increase.

The budget proposal included $2.5 million dollars to raise pay for future Montana teachers within their first three-years of teaching in qualifying counties.

But according to Superintendent Dan Rispens from East Helena Public School District, the fun will not go directly to teachers but to the districts, in an effort to off-set the need to raise wages to bring-on and sustain new educators within these areas.

“The intent of the bill is to do just that–to raise teacher salaries but it’s not like a dollar-for-dollar increase for teachers in their first three years of service and I have seen some reporting done about it that kind of gave the impression that first-year teachers, or second-year teachers should expect this check any day now to come into their bank accounts, and that’s not quite how it the program works,” said Rispens.

He continued, “It’s designed as an incentive program to entice districts to work to find money to raise their starting pay, so they can qualify for the additional money, and I think you know, as a first-time attempt at that it’s done a nice job.”

The Office of Public Instruction released data showing that the act could increase wages for about 451 teachers by giving districts an extra $3,500 a year. But this is subjected for starting salaries that are at $34,000 and under. East Helena Public Schools will be starting their teaching salaries at $43,000 and higher.

Rispen stated that the bill is a great first-step in trying to enhance compensation for new teachers, but reiterated that the payment will not go directly into a teacher’s pocket, but to enhance compensation due to raising higher starting salaries to accommodate for post-pandemic inflation and the rising housing market.

“There are some stipulations for school districts to qualify for the extra funding but the funding will help attract and retain qualified teachers to Montana,” said Rispen.