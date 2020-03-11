GREAT FALLS- The United States Department of Agriculture has announced it would be allowing sugar beet farmers in Montana to be eligible for Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program-Plus funding.
According to a release from Senator Steve Daines’ office, farmers will be provided funding for relief from losses last season.
In a letter to Daines, USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said he shares Daines’ concerns about the difficulties facing the sugar beet farmers in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming, as well as all American agricultural producers, due to the significant weather events over the last two years.
The letter goes on to say the USDA’s Farm Service Agency will open signup on March 23, 2020, for producers to apply for eligible losses of drought and excess moisture.
Daines also introduced the SALE Act in the same release, which will ensure ranchers and auction yards who sell cattle are protected in case their livestock dealer goes bankrupt according to a release from his office.
“Montana ranchers depend on their livestock to put food on the table and pay the bills. When a sale is made, our ranchers should have the full certainty that they’re going to get the payments they’re due. This commonsense legislation provides the certainty and accountability needed to protect Montana ranchers,” Daines said in the release.