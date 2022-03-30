UPDATE AT 5:56 PM:

We reached out to the White House regarding the cancellation of Senator Daines’ meeting with Judge Jackson and were told the meeting was not canceled but rescheduled.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates sent Montana Right Now the following statement:

“This is false. Senator Daines’ meeting was rescheduled - not cancelled - and his office had already agreed to a new time on Tuesday. We’ve offered the opportunity for any Senator who would like to meet the judge to do so and she has had numerous sit-downs every day that the Senate is in session. Before her hearing, she met with all members of the Judiciary Committee. And both before and after, has met with any Senator who is interested, honoring the Senate’s advice and consent role. Because of volume and coordination, at times meetings need to be adjusted.”

Sen. Daines' team sent this as a response:

“The White House cancelled the meeting this week and offered to reschedule for next week at a time when the votes were to already have begun. We even then agreed to meet after the votes begun next week and never received final confirmation from the White House,” Katie Schoettler said.

Previous coverage:

HELENA, Mont. - Senator Steve Daines sent a statement Wednesday after a scheduled meeting between him and Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was canceled.

A release from Sen. Daines says he was set to meet with Judge Jackson on Tuesday, March 29, but the White House canceled the meeting and asked if there would be an opportunity to meet next week after the votes on her nomination began.

The following is a statement from Sen. Daines:

“It’s very disappointing that Biden’s White House cancelled the meeting between myself and Judge Jackson this week, taking away the opportunity to ask the Supreme Court nominee important questions about her record ahead of the first votes on her nomination. I planned to meet with Judge Jackson to give her a chance to address my concerns on behalf of Montanans, like her views on the limited role of the judiciary and separation of powers, her willingness to uphold the Constitution and not serve as a political arm of Biden’s woke White House, her stance on the Second Amendment, and her record of being soft on crime,” Daines said. “It’s clear that the Biden administration is not looking to build a more robust bipartisan consensus for this nomination, and it’s inexcusable that they would not allow the voices of all Montanans to be heard. I will be voting no on Judge Jackson’s nomination.”