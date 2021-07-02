MEAGHER COUNTY, Mont. - Due to drought conditions and high fire danger, the fire department’s fireworks show has been canceled.
A post to the Meagher County & WSS City Fire Facebook says at this time, they plan to reschedule the event for New Year’s Eve.
People are being strongly advised against lighting off personal fireworks this year, however, if you choose to do so, you are asked to keep a garden hose, buckets of water and fire extinguishers at the ready.
“Keep in mind that you are responsible for your decisions and any damages that result from them,” the post said.