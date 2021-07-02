Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures between 95 and 100 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot daytime temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&