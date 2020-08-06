BOULDER- Whitetail Road will be closed beginning Friday, August 7 as crews begin replacing two pipe culverts that carry the Little Boulder River beneath the road.
The road will be closed between Broken Limb Road and Hot Springs Road while the work is performed according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Work is expected to take several weeks to complete.
During the closure, people can expect:
Traffic will be detoured to Hot Springs Road and MT 69.
Traffic reduced to one lane and controlled with pilot cars, traffic signals or flaggers.
15-minute delays during the day.
Motorists will drive on rough gravel surfaces.
Speed limits are reduced.
Vehicles over 12-feet wide are restricted.
The work is part of a project to improve 10.3 miles of Whitetail Road that have caused maintenance issues in Jefferson County.
For more information on the project, you can visit MDT’s website here.