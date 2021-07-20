Who is Montana's state medical officer?

HELENA, Mont. -- Montana's state medical officer resigned back in April, but the state has yet to name a permanent replacement.
Dr. Greg Holzman had been a fixture at COVID-19 press conferences for Gov. Bullock since the pandemic began, and remained on board with DPHHS even after the Gianforte administration took over in January.
Holzman announced his resignation back on Feb. 11, with his last day in the role coming in mid-April. He previously became the state's medical officer back in 2015, and stepped down a day after Gov. Gianforte announced his intentions to lift the statewide mask mandate.
He did not go into specifics when asked about the timing of his resignation, and here is what the Governor's office how they have filled Holzman's shoes over the past few months.
"Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek is the current acting state medical officer for DPHHS. She has been heavily involved in the state's response to COVID-19 from the very beginning of the pandemic working alongside Dr. Holzman on several related issues.”
“Dr. Cook-Shimanek is engaged in Montana’s ongoing COVID-19 public health response efforts as well as routine non-COVID public health matters such as the health effects of wildfire smoke, substance use and chronic disease prevention."
In the mean time, we will keep you updated if the Governor's office officially names her as Holzman's replacement, or if they decide to go in another direction.