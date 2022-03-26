UPDATE, MARCH 27 AT 1:53 PM:
An incident in northeast Helena involving SWAT started out as a wildfire Saturday.
Helena police say a good Samaritan tried to help put out the fire, and when they tried to make contact with the homeowner, identified as David Joseph Madden, Madden threatened them.
Lewis and Clark County Deputies responded to the scene, but were unable to contact Madden over the phone.
At one point during the incident, deputies advised they thought they heard gunfire in the residence, which Helena police say was later confirmed after rounds reportedly started ricocheting over their heads.
SWAT and crisis negotiators were called out to help with the situation, but they were unsuccessful in making contact.
The Madden eventually left his house while armed and was taken into custody without incident.
At this time David Joseph Madden has been charged with six counts of assault on a peace officer, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of criminal endangerment.
The cause of the wildfire is unknown.
UPDATE, MARCH 27 AT 9:26 AM:
An individual has been taken into custody after an incident in Helena that prompted the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office to ask residents to shelter in their homes.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton tells KFBB the sheriff’s office was called out for an assault with a firearm.
A SWAT team was used during the incident, which was reported to be resolved around 12:30 am Sunday.
From the Lewis and Clark County/City of Helena 911 Center Facebook Page:
There is currently a large law enforcement presence in the area of the 4000 block of Deal Lane. Per Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office all residents in area are asked to shelter in their homes until incident is resolved. Please avoid the area. Update will be provided when resolved.
