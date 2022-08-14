Will there be a special session? Some Republicans say yes, Democrats say no.

HELENA, MT- All eyes are on Helena as talks of a special legislative session could be called.

So how does one get called? Montana code says the legislature may be convened in a special session by the governor or at the written request of a majority of the members.

10 members of the majority party wrote a letter to the Secretary of State calling for a special session. 76 members would need to then vote in favor of one for it to take place.

Republicans control 98 of the 150 legislative seats but it's unclear if they all would support a session.

What’s the reason for the special session? Republicans are focusing on the nearly $1 billion surplus.

The President of the Montana Senate Mark Blasdel, a republican from Kalispell responded to the group of legislators calling for a special session via email”

"Thanks to responsible, conservative budgeting from the Legislature and getting our state back open for business, Montana has a significant revenue surplus above what state government needs to operate. This surplus comes after Republicans passed major tax cuts last year and Democrats wrongly claimed that the budget would suffer.

Legislative Republicans are excited to return excess tax money to the taxpayers who paid it. The timing of a legislative session to accomplish that and the exact mechanisms for returning the money are points of ongoing discussion among legislators. What taxpayers need to know at this point is that under Republican leadership, they can look forward to receiving their money back that the state doesn't need.

Republicans are also united in long-term tax reform and further tax relief for Montanans beyond what we already accomplished in the last legislative session."

We reached out to Minority Leader Kim Abbott, a democrat from Helena, who said via email:

"Montana Democrats oppose a special session. The Legislature will convene in less than four months and we have put out a plan to use surplus dollars to provide immediate and ongoing property tax relief while also tackling affordable housing and childcare. We face serious challenges to our economic future and Democrats have put forward solutions, while Republicans are busy with expensive election season stunts, total abortion bans, and hand counting ballots. We expect a bipartisan rejection of this special session idea."

Senator Greg Hertz is one of the Republicans who signed on to the special session. Today he sat down with our Bradley Warren who asked him why he and other Republicans couldn’t wait four months for the start of the regular session.

“So I think we all agree we have $1 billion we could re-distribute to the taxpayers, if we don’t do it now the taxpayers could potentially wait and not see this money until late next summer or late next fall,” Hertz said, “they could use the money right now.”

Hertz went explained that his party would like to redistribute the surplus to taxpayers in a way similar to stimulus checks. He went on to say that the last session ended 10 days early so there’s a budget that could pay for the special session.

Democrats disagree that this is the right way to spend the money and have put forth proposals and ways they would like the dollars to be spent.

We reached out to Governor Gianforte's office to get clarity on where he stands, via email his office said:

“The budget surplus belongs to the people of Montana, and the governor is committed to providing Montanans with permanent tax relief with a fiscally responsible budget. Regarding the poll for a special session, this is a matter for individual legislators."

Once the lawmakers send a letter, which has happened, the secretary of state will poll legislators. No timeline has been given as to when the secretary of state will make the poll, but following that members will have thirty days to vote.

Polls not returned will count as no votes.