HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state.
As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale.
Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337.
The Idaho Department of Transportation has closed US-23 at the Montana/Idaho border starting at 9:33 am.
US-191 is also closed between Harlowton and Moore.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on the following roads as of 9:00 am:
I-15
- DILLON TO GLEN
- Snow/Ice
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
- Severe Driving Conditions
I-90
- SPRINGDALE TO BIG TIMBER
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
- Severe Driving Conditions
- Low Visibility
- Snow/Ice
- BIG TIMBER TO REED POINT
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
- Snow/Ice
- Low Visibility
- Severe Driving Conditions
US-12
- LOLO PASS TO CHAIN UP AREA
- Low Visibility
- Severe Driving Conditions
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
- LOLO PASS CHAIN UP AREA TO GRAVES CREEK
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
- Low Visibility
- Severe Driving Conditions
- GRAVES CREEK TO LOLO
- Severe Driving Conditions
US-191
- BIG TIMBER TO MELVILLE
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
- Severe Driving Conditions
- Low Visibility
- Snow/Ice
- HARLOWTON TO GARNEILL
- Severe Driving Conditions
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
- Snow/Ice
- Low Visibility
- GARNEILL TO THE JCT WITH US-87
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
- Severe Driving Conditions
US-287
- MCALLISTER OVER NORRIS HILL TO NORRIS
- Severe Driving Conditions
MT-28
- THE JCT WITH MT-200 TO 10 MILES NORTH
- Severe Driving Conditions
MT-41
- BEAVERHEAD/MADISON COUNTY LINE TO TWIN BRIDGES
- Severe Driving Conditions
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
- Snow/Ice
- Low Visibility
- TWIN BRIDGES NORTH TO JCT OF MT-41 AND MT-55 (FLASHING LIGHT)
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
- Snow/Ice
- Low Visibility
- Severe Driving Conditions
MT-87
- THE IDAHO LINE OVER RAYNOLDS PASS TO JCT W US 287
- Low Visibility
- Severe Driving Conditions
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
MT-200
- WEST OF DIXON TO RAVALLI
- Severe Driving Conditions
MT-287
- VIRGINIA CITY NORTH TO TWIN BRIDGES
- Severe Driving Conditions
- Low Visibility
- Snow/Ice
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
S-212
- 4 MILES NORTH OF DIXON TO MOISE
- Severe Driving Conditions
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.