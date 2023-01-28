HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state.

As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale.

Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337.

The Idaho Department of Transportation has closed US-23 at the Montana/Idaho border starting at 9:33 am.

US-191 is also closed between Harlowton and Moore.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on the following roads as of 9:00 am:

I-15

DILLON TO GLEN Snow/Ice Blowing and Drifting Snow Severe Driving Conditions

I-90

SPRINGDALE TO BIG TIMBER Blowing and Drifting Snow Severe Driving Conditions Low Visibility Snow/Ice

BIG TIMBER TO REED POINT Blowing and Drifting Snow Snow/Ice Low Visibility Severe Driving Conditions

US-12

LOLO PASS TO CHAIN UP AREA Low Visibility Severe Driving Conditions Blowing and Drifting Snow

LOLO PASS CHAIN UP AREA TO GRAVES CREEK Blowing and Drifting Snow Low Visibility Severe Driving Conditions

GRAVES CREEK TO LOLO Severe Driving Conditions

US-191

BIG TIMBER TO MELVILLE Blowing and Drifting Snow Severe Driving Conditions Low Visibility Snow/Ice

HARLOWTON TO GARNEILL Severe Driving Conditions Blowing and Drifting Snow Snow/Ice Low Visibility

GARNEILL TO THE JCT WITH US-87 Blowing and Drifting Snow Severe Driving Conditions

US-287

MCALLISTER OVER NORRIS HILL TO NORRIS Severe Driving Conditions

MT-28

THE JCT WITH MT-200 TO 10 MILES NORTH Severe Driving Conditions

MT-41

BEAVERHEAD/MADISON COUNTY LINE TO TWIN BRIDGES Severe Driving Conditions Blowing and Drifting Snow Snow/Ice Low Visibility

TWIN BRIDGES NORTH TO JCT OF MT-41 AND MT-55 (FLASHING LIGHT) Blowing and Drifting Snow Snow/Ice Low Visibility Severe Driving Conditions

MT-87

THE IDAHO LINE OVER RAYNOLDS PASS TO JCT W US 287 Low Visibility Severe Driving Conditions Blowing and Drifting Snow

MT-200

WEST OF DIXON TO RAVALLI Severe Driving Conditions

MT-287

VIRGINIA CITY NORTH TO TWIN BRIDGES Severe Driving Conditions Low Visibility Snow/Ice Blowing and Drifting Snow

S-212