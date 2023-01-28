HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state.

As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale.

Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337.

The Idaho Department of Transportation has closed US-23 at the Montana/Idaho border starting at 9:33 am.

US-191 is also closed between Harlowton and Moore.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on the following roads as of 9:00 am:

I-15

DILLON TO GLEN
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions

I-90

SPRINGDALE TO BIG TIMBER
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
Snow/Ice
BIG TIMBER TO REED POINT
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions

US-12

LOLO PASS TO CHAIN UP AREA
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
LOLO PASS CHAIN UP AREA TO GRAVES CREEK
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
GRAVES CREEK TO LOLO
Severe Driving Conditions

US-191

BIG TIMBER TO MELVILLE
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
Snow/Ice
HARLOWTON TO GARNEILL
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
GARNEILL TO THE JCT WITH US-87
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions

US-287

MCALLISTER OVER NORRIS HILL TO NORRIS
Severe Driving Conditions

MT-28

THE JCT WITH MT-200 TO 10 MILES NORTH
Severe Driving Conditions

MT-41

BEAVERHEAD/MADISON COUNTY LINE TO TWIN BRIDGES
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
TWIN BRIDGES NORTH TO JCT OF MT-41 AND MT-55 (FLASHING LIGHT)
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions

MT-87

THE IDAHO LINE OVER RAYNOLDS PASS TO JCT W US 287
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow

MT-200

WEST OF DIXON TO RAVALLI
Severe Driving Conditions

MT-287

VIRGINIA CITY NORTH TO TWIN BRIDGES
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow

S-212

4 MILES NORTH OF DIXON TO MOISE
Severe Driving Conditions

Tags

News For You