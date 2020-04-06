Helena – On April 5 police were called to the 2000 block of Livingston Avenue for a report of two women fighting.
Once on scene, they were directed by neighbors towards the apartment where the women could be heard yelling.
Court documents say police knocked on the door and spoke with one woman who said her neighbor, 23-year-old Gabrielle Lean, had just attacked her in her apartment. Police say the woman was crying and hysterical.
She told police Lean was at her house for her daughter’s birthday party. When she got upset and started punching her and bit her finger. Lean then pushed her to the ground and attempted to strangle her.
When police went to Lean’s door and spoke with her, court documents say she was yelling and being belligerent.
Lean has been booked into the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault and criminal mischief.