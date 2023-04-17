HELENA, Mont. - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after she was extracted from a rollover crash in Helena.
The Helena Police Department reports that on Saturday, April 15, officers were dispatched to the northbound on ramp at I-15 and Cedar St. for a rollover crash involving one car.
Officers on scene found a woman inside the car and extracted her.
The woman suffered minor injuries and a further investigation led to the woman being arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving.
After being medically cleared, the woman was taken to the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office jail.
