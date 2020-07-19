HELENA- A Helena 21-year-old woman has been charged after she reportedly left two children in a hot car for two hours.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office says on July 3, law enforcement responded to reports of a possibly intoxicated driver on North Montana Avenue.
The woman was reportedly stumbling around the parking lot and nearly fell down multiple times before getting into the driver’s seat of a black SUV.
When officers made contact with the woman they noted there were two children under the age of 14 in the car.
According to LCSO, court documents say the woman had rapid speech and was constantly touching her face, which police say were signs of intoxication via dangerous drugs. A standardized field sobriety test found the woman showed further signs of impairment.
Witnesses reported that the woman was inside a business for over two hours while the children were waiting in the car.
LCSO says court documents state the car’s air conditioning did not work, and that it was 80 degrees Fahrenheit outside at the time.
At the Lewis and Clark Detention Center, detention officers reportedly found a small baggy of what later tested presumptive positive as meth on the woman.
The woman was charged with two felony counts of criminal child endangerment, felony meth possession and two misdemeanor accounts of endangerment to the welfare of children.