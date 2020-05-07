HELENA- A Helena police officer received a call concerning a trespass of a woman the officer had dealt with on an earlier call that day.
Court documents say the officer advised Tracina Avant earlier that she was not allowed at the location, and that other officers had prior contacts with her as well at the same location for trespass complaints.
Once officers arrived on scene, they advised Avant she was not free to leave since they were still trying to investigate the incident.
Avant tried to walk away, and when an officer told her to stop, she punched them in the face.
An officer then instructed Avant to get down on the ground and that they were going to put handcuffs on her.
Avant resisted officer’s efforts and did not comply with orders, struggling and pulling away.
While officers were trying to secure Avant, she grabbed an officer’s badge and broke it off before struggling more and spitting on an officer’s leg.
Tracina Shalynn Avant was arrested and is facing charges of obstructing a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and assault with a bodily fluid.