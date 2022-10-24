HELENA, Mont. - A search is underway for a woman who was reportedly last seen leaving a group home in Helena Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Kathryn June Ulrich, 27, has diagnosed mental health problems that require medication.

There is concern for her wellbeing due to her mental health and the unfavorable weather conditions.

The DOJ said she left the group home on foot.

Ulrich is described a white woman standing 5-foot-2, weighing 160 pounds, having hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was wearing black pants, a black winter jacket, black ranch style boots, a white or cream beanie hat and carrying a brown or leather duffel bag.

She has a tattoo of "June" and a burn scar on her left wrist, a tattoo of vines on her right wrist and a tattoo of a woman’s face on her thigh, and pierced ears.

Anyone with information on Ulrich's whereabouts is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or 9-1-1.