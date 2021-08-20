LEWISTOWN, Mont. - The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is sharing tips for recreationists following a successful search and rescue effort of a woman who was lost in the Little Belt Mountains.
Gloria Albright was found alive on Aug. 17 by Forest Service Law Enforcement about three miles from where she had first gone missing on Aug. 13.
Albright had reportedly became disorientated in the Little Belt Mountains on the Judith-Musselshell Ranger District.
“It took a village to have this successful ending,” said Law Enforcement Officer Shawn Tripp. “So many folks assisted in this search and rescue operation and our hope in sharing this story is to help folks understand what to do if they find themselves lost in the forest.”
Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest gave the following tips for what you should do if you get lost in the forest:
- Carry the ten essentials (navigation, headlamp, sun protection, first aid, knife, fire, shelter, extra food, extra water, and extra clothing);
- Remain calm and stay in place if you safe to do so;
- Stay on marked designated routes, do not leave the trail to take a “short cut;”
- Maintain a positive mental attitude