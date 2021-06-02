HELENA, Mont. - A woman reported she was injected with meth and raped in a hotel room for about two days.

On May 29, an officer was dispatched to the 1700 block of Livingston Ave. for a report of a woman who had just run from an ex-boyfriend who just hit her.

The woman advised she had been with Faralyn Feather at the 800 block of North Oregon St.

Dispatch advised the officer there was a current no-contact order between the woman and Feather.

When speaking to officers, Feather admitted that he was around the woman and he was placed under arrest for the no-contact order and was booked under that offense on May 29.

An investigation continued and a search warrant was granted for a hotel room where the victim said everything happened.

During an interview, the victim reported she was repeatedly injected with meth by Feather and forcefully raped over the course of about two days. The victim said she was unable to leave, reporting that she was threatened and did not want to find out what would happen if she tried to leave.

The victim reported Feather used an item on her that possibly had blood on it and that he burned off her hair.

The victim also said Feather grabbed her by the back of her neck and pushed her head on the floor, documents noting she was observed to have a “goose egg” injury on her head consistent with the statement.

In addition to the injury on her head, the victim also pointed out an area on her arm where she said she was injected with meth that was also reportedly consistent with the statement.

During a search of the room, the item the victim said Feather used that possibly had dried blood on it was found along with several clumps of fibers believed to be human hair in various locations.

In addition, several items used to ingest narcotics and illegal drugs were also found in the room as well as a white crystalline substance that tested presumptive positive for meth.

Court documents note a criminal history check of Feather showed he had four prior partner or family member convictions.

Faralyn Clint Feather has been arrested for three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, partner or family member assault (5th offense), aggravated kidnapping, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.