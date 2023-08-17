HELENA, Mont. - A woman taking part in a yoga retreat southwest of Helena was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a swarm of bees.

A man called 9-1-1 Wednesday afternoon, reporting he and a woman had been attacked by a swarm of bees.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff' Leo Dutton reports the woman, 66, is allergic to bee stings and became symptomatic after the attack.

Dispatch was given a general description of where the two were located, which was in rugged mountainous terrain.

According to Dutton, Sergeant Weiss was the first on the scene and was able to locate the woman, who had labored breathing and was unable to walk.

Other responders were able to reach the location and the woman was loaded onto a stokes basket and carried to the ambulance.

Sheriff Dutton tells NonStop Local the woman was treated and released from the hospital.