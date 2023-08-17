Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office

Photo credit is USFS Nick Scholz

HELENA, Mont. - A woman taking part in a yoga retreat southwest of Helena was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a swarm of bees.

A man called 9-1-1 Wednesday afternoon, reporting he and a woman had been attacked by a swarm of bees.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff' Leo Dutton reports the woman, 66, is allergic to bee stings and became symptomatic after the attack.

Dispatch was given a general description of where the two were located, which was in rugged mountainous terrain.

According to Dutton, Sergeant Weiss was the first on the scene and was able to locate the woman, who had labored breathing and was unable to walk.

Other responders were able to reach the location and the woman was loaded onto a stokes basket and carried to the ambulance.

Sheriff Dutton tells NonStop Local the woman was treated and released from the hospital.

Current Contests

Enter to win tickets!

Enter to win tickets!

    The fair runs August 16th through the 20th at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. Seven lucky people will win a pair of tickets to either the PRCA Rodeo, the Russell Dickerson concert or general admission fair tickets. Enter for your chance!

    Tags

    News For You