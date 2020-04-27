Helena – On Saturday, April 25, police responded to a 911 call saying someone was attempting to run over the caller’s wife with a vehicle.
When police responded to the intersection of 11th and Washington in Helena, the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Serenity Alana Mann, had already left the scene.
According to court documents, the victim had pulled out of a business parking lot in front of Mann and may have cut her off.
After that happened, the passenger in Mann’s vehicle and victim’s wife exchanged offensive gestures.
The passenger got out of the vehicle and approached the victim’s vehicle. They spoke, but ultimately agreed they didn’t want to engage further in road rage incident. The passenger then returned to her vehicle.
At that time, court documents say Mann got out of her vehicle with crowbar making statements like “I’m your worst [expletive] nightmare” and “I’ll [expletive] kill you”.
After that, Mann got back in her car and drove towards victim who then reversed into an intersection to avoid being hit.
The victim told police she feared being seriously injured and assaulted.
Officers got a description of the suspect and the vehicle with a license plate number from the victim.
Court documents say they located Mann and her passenger at a nearby business.
Mann and her passenger confirmed they were individuals involved in incident.
Officers asked Mann about the crowbar and driving towards the victim. She denied having a crowbar and denied there was one in her car. She also denied driving towards the victim.
According to court documents, Mann and her passenger had different stories.
Mann gave police permission to search her vehicle, telling them they will find a crowbar, but it was never used to threaten the victim.
Mann told police she has issues where she is unable to control her anger/rage.
Mann is facing felony charges of assault with a weapon.