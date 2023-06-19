HAMILTON, Mont. - A woman has been charged and arrested for stealing from an elderly citizen she used to live with in Ravalli County, on June 16.
After a report of unauthorized checks was made, an investigation started leading to the arrest of 48-year-old Colleen Michelle Kelly.
The victim was helping the defendant out of a bad situation and allowed her to live in their guest house rent-free for two years.
Kelly forged the name of the senior citizen’s grandson, who had access to their account, and cashed 24 checks at various locations after the thefts were known.
Kelly is being charged with exploitation of an elderly, forgery and theft, she is currently in jail with a bond set at $10,000.
