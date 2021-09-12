HELENA, Mont. - Starting Monday, Sept. 13, crews will begin work on the Canyon Ferry Road and Lake Helena Drive tied projects.
The Montana Department of Transportation says the Canyon Ferry Road project starts at mile marker 0, and extends approximately 5 miles east, just past the intersection of Danny K Lane and Canyon Ferry Road.
The Lake Helena Drive project begins at the intersection of Old Highway 12 at mile marker 0 and extends north ending south of the intersection with Lewis Street.
Work will include minor bridge upgrades, crack seal, plant mix pavement and seal and cover (chip seal).
Upgraded pavement markings along with signage and guardrail are also included.
The project’s purpose is to improve the road surface, upgrade safety features, and increase the longevity of the roadway.
Anyone traveling in the area should expect reduced speeds, single-lane traffic controlled with flaggers and/or traffic signals and delays up to 15 minutes.
Portions of Lake Helena Drive may be closed during paving operations. Seal and cover operations will occur during summer 2022.
At this time work is planned from mid-September through the end of October.