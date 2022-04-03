HELENA, Mont. - Work is expected to start this Monday on the Lincoln Road – Montana to I-15 Project.

The project will improve traffic operations and safety for the Lincoln Road corridor from North Montana Avenue through the I-15 Lincoln Road interchange the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) said.

The I-15 Lincoln Road Interchange northbound off-ramp will be closed to traffic overnight on Monday, April 4 from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am so crews can safely install barrier rail.

Work to build a detour route around the North Montana Avenue and Lincoln Road intersection will also begin next week.

Flaggers will direct traffic through the North Montana Avenue and Lincoln Road intersection and up to 15-minute delays are anticipated through the work zone.

Access to businesses and Jim Darcy Elementary will be maintained.

Work is expected to be substantially completed by fall according to the MDT.

You can find more information on the project online here.