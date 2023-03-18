EAST HELENA, Mont. - Work to widen the Canal Bridge will have Valley Drive closed at the bridge between March 25 and April 2.
A release from Lewis and Clark County says this work is the first phase of the Valley Drive Improvements Project which will address traffic and safety concerns due to increased traffic along the corridor between Lewis Street and Canyon Ferry Drive.
Funding for the bridge widening is coming from the Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act (BARSAA) funds set aside for the overall Valley Drive Improvements Project.
Lewis and Clark County and the City of East Helena are collaborating on the Valley Drive Improvements Project, which includes road widening, school zone safety enhancements, and bicycle/pedestrian connectivity to Canyon Ferry Drive.
Lewis and Clark County is responsible for upgrades from Plant Road to Canyon Ferry Drive, and the City of East Helena is responsible for the upgrades from Lewis Street to Plant Road.
