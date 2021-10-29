Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REQUESTING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR CHRISTIAN JANKOWSKI, A 14 YEAR OLD MALE WITH BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, 5 FEET 7 INCHES TALL AND 125 POUNDS. CHRISTIAN HAS BEEN DEPRESSED AND HAD TALKED OF SUICIDE. HE LEFT THE DOWNTOWN HELENA AREA AT APPROXIMATELY 7:00 PM THURSDAY. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A TIE-DIED SWEATSHIRT HOODIE, A WHITE SHIRT, WHITE PANTS, AND WHITE SHOES. CHRISTIAN LEFT ON FOOT IN AN UNKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL. HE HAS BEEN KNOWN TO LIKE TO CAMP IN THE WOODS. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS WELL-BEING AND SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON CHRISTIAN'S LOCATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-442-3233 OR CALL 9-1-1. THANK YOU.