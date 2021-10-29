HELENA, Mont. - The Workforce Training Grant Program has been launched for eligible Montana non-profit and for-profit businesses to get grants for skill-based training of new and existing employees.
The Montana Department of Commerce along with Governor Greg Gianforte launched the program.
Businesses may apply directly to the program and can receive up to $3,000 per eligible employee, with a maximum allocation of $210,000.
Each eligible employee must make a wage that meets or exceeds 170 percent of Montana’s current minimum wage, which today is $14.88 per hour according to a release.
For businesses expanding their workforce, the program will provide a $500 incentive for each net new position that meets one or more of the following hiring criteria:
A qualified disabled person; and/or
Disabled veteran; and/or
Native American (must provide tribal identification); and/or
Post-correctional facility release/pre-release center participant; and/or
Creates a new job that pays at least $51,000 per year or $24.52 per hour.
The incentive would be above training funding for an eligible activity and paid out at the end of the contract period. The business must be able to prove that the new hire qualified under the above criteria and has received training.
For more information on the program and applications, you can visit the American Rescue Plan Act site for the State of Montana here.