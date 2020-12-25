Wreaths Across America Honors MT Vets

HELENA, Mont. - Across Montana, Christmas wreaths hang from the doorways of homes, businesses and churches. At the Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery in Fort Harrison, they lay a different type of wreath, and it brings annual significance for a special group of Montanans.
“We acknowledge them...it’s just a small act that goes a long way toward keeping their memory alive,” Linda Juvik, a location coordinator for Wreaths Across America said.
It is a quiet Christmas day at Fort Harrison. While many families across the state celebrate on this holiday, others are reminded of those who will not be there to celebrate this year.
Wreaths Across America started in Helena in 2015 and expanded from a modest 146 wreaths to over 1,000. They place the wreaths at the center circle to remember the fallen, honor those who have served and teach younger generations about the sacrifices made.
This year's event required some creative solutions to ensure that the tradition would continue.
"We moved our ceremony from an indoor ceremony,” Juvik said. “In years past, we have invited the public to join us at the post chapel. This year, we knew that to proceed, it needed to be outdoors."
Over 2,000 locations across the country are participating in this year's event. Juvik said it has continued to grow because people in the community want to help the organization grow. Both individual and local business sponsors help out.
"A U.S. Army veteran volunteered his time to drive across country to bring our wreaths to Montana,” Juvik said. “There are so many volunteers, we couldn't do it without them. And we'll continue to keep, keep this mission going."
