HELENA, Mont.- Attorney General Knudsen announced on Monday that anti-drug task forces in Montana have seized more fentanyl in the first half of the year than they did in 2022.

Knudsen also noted Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day and the drug's extreme dangers.

From the beginning of the year to June 30th, Rocky Mountain High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (RMHIDTA) task forces seized 286,897 doses of fentanyl in Montana.

In 2022 188, 823 doses of the drug were seized, making it a 52% increase since last year, and in 2021 60,557 doses were seized making it an over 370% increase in the last two years.

These quantities are from the six RMHIDTA Montana task forces and are not all-inclusive of drugs seized by all law enforcement in the state.

“I’ll continue to do everything I can at the Department of Justice to fight fentanyl, but please educate yourself and your family about the dangers – and never take a pill that hasn’t been prescribed to you. There’s no better time than today as we remember the lives that have been lost to fentanyl overdose and recognize the devastation it is having on our communities.” AG Knudsen said.

Other drug task forces have also seized 45 percent more cocaine than they did last year, seizing 35.04 pounds of cocaine as compared to 24.11 pounds in 2022.

Additionally, nearly the same amount of methamphetamine that was seized last year has been confiscated in just half a year with approximately 186.60 pounds seized.

More routine traffic stops by Montana Highway Patrol troopers are also resulting in drug busts. Between January and June of this year, the Montana Highway Patrol seized or assisted in seizing 62,373 fentanyl pills and 1.33 pounds of fentanyl during stops, including 5,745 pills and 15.82 grams during cold traffic stops made by the Patrol.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), approximately two milligrams (about the amount of lead in the tip of a pencil) could be a potentially fatal dose depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and previous usage.

The DEA also says that drug trafficking organizations usually distribute fentanyl in kilograms, and one kilogram of the drug has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

Fentanyl-linked deaths have also been on the rise in Montana.

Last year, the State Crime Lab reported 77 overdose deaths involving fentanyl – an increase of 1,750% since 2017 when there were just four.

According to preliminary data, there were 48 during the first half of 2023, and the statewide total is higher, as the crime lab only verifies deaths that involve an autopsy.

If you or a loved one are struggling with a drug addiction, support and resources can be found on the Montana Rehab Hotline Website.