HELENA- The Yogo Fire is now 100% contained, but the work is not done for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
Their fire investigations unit is looking for leads on how the fire may have started.
"We are looking for folks who may have visited Cabin Mountain, Tepee Butte, or the Yogo Peak area, especially, anyone that was on the ridge between Cabin Mountain and Prospect Ridge between September 28 and October 3 and may have seen the fire, taken pictures of the fire, observed anyone parked at the top of or hunting on the ridge or in the general area of the fire," the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest wrote to their Facebook.
If you have a tip that could help determine the cause of the Yogo Fire, you are asked to message the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook, or call their front desk between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Friday at (406) 449-5201.
🔥🕵️ The Yogo Fire is now 100% contained. Now we need your help! Our fire investigations unit is looking for leads on...Posted by Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on Friday, October 23, 2020