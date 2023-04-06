HELENA, Mont. - Enjoy some wings and help raise funds to help Trooper Lewis Johnson’s recovery at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Montana Highway Patrol is partnering with Montana Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants across the state on Wednesday, April 12 to raise funds for Trooper Johnsons’ recovery.
"The outpouring of support for Trooper Johnson from Montanans across the state has been incredible," Colonel Steve Lavin said. "It's great to see businesses like Buffalo Wild Wings rising up to help a law enforcement hero in our state, and I know this fundraiser will be a great success and mean a lot to Trooper Johnson and his family."
"Buffalo Wild Wings is committed to giving back to the local communities we serve, and we are excited to support Trooper Lewis Johnson and his family," David Moorhead, Director of Marketing at Anderson Management Group, said.
You can order wings from Montana Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants located in Billings, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte and Kalispell.
Montana Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants across the state will donate 20% of sales from all guests who display this flier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.