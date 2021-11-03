HELENA, Mont. - A 12-year-old girl was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures after being hit by a car.
An officer was dispatched Wednesday morning for a report of a vehicle vs pedestrian accident in the area of Broadway St. and Stabern St.
The Helena Police Department (HPD) reports the vehicle was driving west on Broadway St. and hit a 12-year-old girl in the area of the intersection of Broadway St and Stabern St.
The girl was taken by an ambulance to the hospital, and officers found she received non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing and when the investigation is complete it will be forwarded to the City Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.
At this time HPD reports alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.