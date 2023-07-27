HELENA, Mont. - The Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo is back in Helena July 27, 28 and 29.
Here’s what you need to know about this year’s stampede and fair:
Where to park
Parking is free and there are parking lots around the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds
Times to know before you go
The fair opens at 11:00 am for commercial and food vendors, stage entertainment, the indoor fair and 4-H exhibits.
From 2:00 pm to close, people can enjoy the North Star Amusements Carnival for $35.
The Exhibit Hall and animal barns close at 10:00 pm.
Concert lineup
Wednesday, July 26
Nelly - Cool Alley Main Arena
- Tickets are $65 each, gates open at 6:30 pm and the show starts at 7:30 pm
Friday, July 28
Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band - Exhibit Hall
- Tickets are $28 each, doors open at 8:30 pm and the show starts at 9:30 pm
Saturday, July 29
Diamond Rio - Exhibit Hall
- Tickets are $43 each, doors open at 8:30 pm and the show starts at 9:30 pm
Rodeo
The Last Chance Stampede Rodeo
- Thursday, July 27 at 7:00 pm - Military Appreciation Night
General Admission - $23 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under
Friday, July 28 at 7:00 pm - Man Up Crusade Night
- Reserved seats - $26
Saturday, July 29 at 7:00 pm - 4-H Appreciation Night
- Reserved seats - $26
