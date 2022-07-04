HELENA, Mont. - The YWCA is just one of many buildings that was impacted by flash flooding in Helena and they are already seeing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

"It costs us about $300-400 to replace a mattress and we lost 25 last night," said Jenifer Gursky, executive director of YWCA Helena.

The basement of the YWCA is where they hold their services.

"Our basement holds our group therapy rooms, child therapy, our caterpillar children's center that does supervised parenting visits between non-custodial parents and their kiddos," said Gursky.

It also happens to be where they keep all their physical donations and it's what had the most damage too.

"This was a flash flood, it just came down every stair way that was in our building and this massive amount of water started collecting in our basement," said Gurksy.

As soon as Gursky got the call and saw the flooding, she immediately started calling staff to see if they could help.

Overall, 14 staff came in voluntarily on Sunday with shopvac's and fans to help start the cleaning process.

But there is still a ways to go until they can use the basement again.

"We don't have group therapy rooms right now, we don't have places for therapies, we don't have places for our cooling center, so we're going to scramble to find solutions," said Gursky.

And she echos how supportive the community has been throughout the years.

I don't know why it continues to surprise me but I continue to feel overwhelmed with gratitude that this community continually steps up for us every time we ask for help," said Gursky.

Right now, they are looking primarily for monetary donations because they don't have anywhere to store physical donations at this time.

However, they will be holding a volunteer work group from 10:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., all you have to do is show up at 501 N Park Ave, Helena, MT. and they ask you bring rubber gloves, paper towels, mops, shovels, push brooms, garbage bags, buckets, and any other cleaning supply that would help.

To donate to the YWCA, click here.