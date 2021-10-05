MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula teacher facing child sex abuse charges is no longer allowed to access the internet.
The internet ban was just one of several conditions of release outlined for 25-year-old Scott Michael Hamilton.
The Hellgate Elementary 4th-8th grade music teacher was arrested at the school last week for felony charges of attempted sexual abuse of children, and sexual abuse of children -- possession of material.
Court documents say the investigation started in April, when Hamilton reportedly communicated online with a 12-year-old boy who sent him explicit photos and videos.
Police say Hamilton told them he interacts with children between the ages of 8 and 13 on a daily basis as a teacher, and that he knew the child he was talking to and exchanging photos with was under 18.
When asked how old he thought the child was, Hamilton said he believed he was “roughly” 14-years-old.
Hamilton also reportedly told law enforcement he found the child attractive, and indicated that he wanted to meet with him to have sexual relations.
In a Missoula courtroom Tuesday, bail was set at $25,000 and the judge outlined several conditions of release including no access to the internet, no contact with anyone under the age of 18, and no visits to locations where children congregate, including parks and schools.
The superintendent of Hellgate Elementary said Hamilton was initially suspended without pay, and that his contract would be terminated.